China head to head against Thailand in World Cup qualifier

With so much at stake for both teams' qualifying prospects, Team China and its Group C opponent Thailand are both going for three points from their encounter in a 2026 World Cup Asian Zone qualifier on Thursday, held in Shenyang, Liaoning province, to compete for a top-two finish in the group to advance into the final qualification stage and keep their World Cup dreams alive.

After over a week's training in Shenyang, Team China has completed a comprehensive preparation for the match and is well-prepared to secure a win on home soil, said head coach Branko Ivankovic.

"We both need three points to stay in contention for entry into the final qualifying round. We did all we could during the pre-match training camp and we are ready to accomplish our only goal which is to win," the Croatian manager, who took over Team China in February, said through an interpreter at the pre-match news conference on Wednesday.

Ivankovic, an advocate of an aggressive playing style, stressed that Team China has to stick to its tactic and strategy, despite the surging Thai opponent, to pull off the challenge.

"In soccer, you always need to score more goals than your opponents do to win games. We called up six forwards to the training camp. We have to play great offence to dictate the play," said Ivankovic, who led China to rout bottom-placed group rival Singapore 4-1 in the team's last home match in Tianjin in March.