Sandy Clinches Victory at Bangsaen GP

The Bangsaen Grand Prix, known for its challenging street circuit and stunning beachside backdrop, saw fierce competition this year. Sandy, alongside season teammate Deng Yi, driving for Winhere by B-Quik Absolute Racing in their #37 Audi R8 GT3 Evo2, delivered an exceptional performance, navigating the demanding course with precision and skill.
Sandy claimed Pole Position for Saturday’s race, and his teammate Deng Yi claimed P2 for Sunday’s race, securing the duo some prime positions for the weekend’s races.
Race 3 of the Thailand Super Series took place on Saturday afternoon, and after a clean start from Sandy, he led until his pit window to hand over to teammate Deng Yi. The upcoming Chinese racing driver had a fantastic stint and brought home the duo’s first victory of 2024!
Race 4 took place on Sunday afternoon, with Deng Yi taking the start and settling into 3rd position after the first few laps. In the pit window, the Chinese driver handed the car over to Sandy who got in to try to chase down a large gap due to the 15-second success penalty gained from yesterday’s victory. The Thai driver nonetheless set out to catch the frontrunners and managed to fight his way up to 3rd position as the checkered flag was waved.
Speaking after the race, Sandy expressed their excitement: "Winning the Bangsaen GP is a dream come true. The team worked incredibly hard and performed faultlessly, and I'm proud of what we've achieved together. The support from the fans here in Bangsaen has been overwhelming, and it motivated me to push even harder. Thank you to all the fans who came to support me and I can’t wait for the next round in Sepang!”
Sandy is honoured to be supported by The Pizza Company, B-Quik, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Jet8 Aviation, 4F Thailand, Dacon Trading, Pelican, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand.