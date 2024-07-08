Sandy Clinches Victory at Bangsaen GP

Sandy claimed Pole Position for Saturday’s race, and his teammate Deng Yi claimed P2 for Sunday’s race, securing the duo some prime positions for the weekend’s races.

Race 3 of the Thailand Super Series took place on Saturday afternoon, and after a clean start from Sandy, he led until his pit window to hand over to teammate Deng Yi. The upcoming Chinese racing driver had a fantastic stint and brought home the duo’s first victory of 2024!

Race 4 took place on Sunday afternoon, with Deng Yi taking the start and settling into 3rd position after the first few laps. In the pit window, the Chinese driver handed the car over to Sandy who got in to try to chase down a large gap due to the 15-second success penalty gained from yesterday’s victory. The Thai driver nonetheless set out to catch the frontrunners and managed to fight his way up to 3rd position as the checkered flag was waved.