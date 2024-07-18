Unleash your potential: UA Combine 2024 hits Bangkok in November

This high-octane event, now celebrating its third edition, promises to push participants to their limits with gruelling fitness challenges designed to showcase their strength, speed, and stamina.
In a thrilling collaboration, Under Armour and Supersports are gearing up to present this highly anticipated fitness competition which promises to push athletes to their physical limits with eight grueling tests designed to showcase their athletic skills.
The press conference, held at Central Court, Central World on July 16, 2024, saw a star-studded lineup. Renowned boxer Suppachai “Superbon” Meunsang and former Thai national volleyball player Nootsara Tomkom graced the event, alongside fitness enthusiasts like actress Nicha "Wawwa" Chokprajakchat and actor Nichkhun “Meen” Kajornborirak.
Thepparit Riwin, Senior Marketing Manager of UA Sports Thailand, announced that the UA Combine 2024 powered by Supersports is the largest training competition in Thailand and Southeast Asia, offering unprecedented prize money. Now in its third year, Under Armour is once again partnering with Supersports to host this major event, designed to push athletes beyond their physical and mental limits. The UA Combine serves as a platform for emerging young athletes and amateur sports enthusiasts to compete against professional athletes under US standards, encompassing all eight essential tests: Agility, Stamina, Vertical, Power, Endurance, Strength, Speed, and Cognition.
Alexandre Ambel, Managing Director of CRC Sports under Central Retail, highlighted Supersports' mission to revolutionize the sports equipment market by making sports accessible to everyone. He emphasized that Supersports' partnership with Under Armour in the Combine project aims to drive growth in training sports and elevate the potential of Thai athletes, aligning with the brand's direction of "Move You, Move Sports."
Interested participants can register from July 23, 2024, via www.uacombineasia.com and join the UA Combine – Mini Combine Workout Session to prepare for the main event.
The UA Combine 2024 powered by Supersports will take place on November 23, 2024, at BCC Hall, 5th floor, Central Ladprao. All participants have the chance to win prizes and cash rewards totalling over 500,000 THB.