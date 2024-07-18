Unleash your potential: UA Combine 2024 hits Bangkok in November

This high-octane event, now celebrating its third edition, promises to push participants to their limits with gruelling fitness challenges designed to showcase their strength, speed, and stamina.

In a thrilling collaboration, Under Armour and Supersports are gearing up to present this highly anticipated fitness competition which promises to push athletes to their physical limits with eight grueling tests designed to showcase their athletic skills.

The press conference, held at Central Court, Central World on July 16, 2024, saw a star-studded lineup. Renowned boxer Suppachai “Superbon” Meunsang and former Thai national volleyball player Nootsara Tomkom graced the event, alongside fitness enthusiasts like actress Nicha "Wawwa" Chokprajakchat and actor Nichkhun “Meen” Kajornborirak.