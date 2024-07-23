Rodtang to defend world title at ONE 169: Atlanta 

“The Iron Man” will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against No.3 ranked Jacob Smith at the blockbuster event that goes down inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 9.
The pair will renew hostilities just over two years after their first meeting in the quarterfinals of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, which Rodtang won by unanimous decision.
Rodtang is also fresh off a thrilling unanimous decision win over Denis Puric under kickboxing rules last month.
Although he missed weight in the leadup to the contest at ONE 167, the 26-year-old churned out another classic performance and even wowed fans with some refined footwork that he hadn’t yet shown in his six-year ONE tenure.
The victory took his overall tally to 15 since joining the martial arts giant in 2018, having racked up five defences of his flyweight Muay Thai crown after winning the belt in 2019.
Since Smith’s gallant performance in his promotional debut against Rodtang, he has secured the No.3 spot in the divisional rankings.
The highlight of his ONE career so far was a stunning first-round TKO win over former Rodtang challenger Walter Goncalves.
A former British Muay Thai champion, the 31-year-old is one of the finest talents to come out of the U.K. His all-action fighting style has also endeared him to ONE’s global fan base, and he’ll be sure to go all-out in a bid to wrest the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title away from its long-time owner.
ONE 169: Atlanta will be ONE’s second event in the U.S. in 2024, where a staggering four world title bouts have been confirmed for the bill.
In the interim, the organization’s next American event will be ONE 168: Denver on September 6.