Rodtang to defend world title at ONE 169: Atlanta 

“The Iron Man” will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against No.3 ranked Jacob Smith at the blockbuster event that goes down inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 9.

The pair will renew hostilities just over two years after their first meeting in the quarterfinals of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, which Rodtang won by unanimous decision.

Rodtang is also fresh off a thrilling unanimous decision win over Denis Puric under kickboxing rules last month.

Although he missed weight in the leadup to the contest at ONE 167, the 26-year-old churned out another classic performance and even wowed fans with some refined footwork that he hadn’t yet shown in his six-year ONE tenure.