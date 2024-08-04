Boxer Janjaem assured of Olympic medal after toppling defending champ

Unfancied Janjaem Suwannapheng guaranteed Thailand at least a bronze medal in boxing at the Paris Olympics by defeating defending champion Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey 4-1 in the women's welterweight quarterfinals on Saturday
This remarkable achievement by the 23-year-old fighter from Nong Khai province assures her a medal irrespective of the outcome of Wednesday’s semi-final.
Janjaem's next opponent presents a formidable challenge: the controversial Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, known for her powerful punches and dominance in the ring. Khelif has swept past her previous opponents with decisive 5-0 victories, despite the ongoing controversy surrounding her hormone levels.
Janjaem, the 2023 World Championships silver medalist, remains undaunted by her formidable rival’s physical advantages.
“Due to her hormones, she will have the edge about her physique and strength both on the upper part and legs. But I’m not that concerned about it. I have trained well and boxed her before. I know her strengths and weaknesses. I will be prepared for that,” Janjaem said.
Janjaem is Thailand's sole hope in boxing, as seven of her compatriots failed to advance this far. The nation has not secured a medal in men’s boxing since Kaeo Pongprayoon's silver in the men’s light flyweight at the 2012 London Games. In the previous Tokyo Games, Thailand's boxing team only brought home a bronze, courtesy of Sudaporn Seesondee in the women’s lightweight category.
Meanwhile, at the Stade de France in Paris, Puripol Boonson made history by becoming the first Thai to reach the semi-finals in track and field at the Olympics. He finished third in heat 4 with a time of 10.13 seconds on Saturday and will be among 27 sprinters vying for eight spots in the final. The semi-final is scheduled for Sunday night, Bangkok time.