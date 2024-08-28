Huge Muay Thai stars headline ONE Lumpinee 77 

Yodlekpet Or Atchariya and Kongsuk Fairtex have been two of the most exciting performers on ONE’s weekly series at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and they are now set to lock horns in the ONE Lumpinee 77 headliner in a 137-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest.

Both men have stood tall among the talent-rich series, with their all-action fighting styles netting each a slew of B350,000 performance bonuses along the way.

Yodlekpet, in particular, has reaped the benefits of the potential earnings on offer for fighters under the ONE banner.

“The Destroyer” opened his campaign with three stunning knockouts to begin his tenure in 2023, with each earning him a bonus. He was even rewarded for his performance in defeat at the hands of contracted ONE fighter Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE Lumpinee 34, which saw his four-fight win streak come to an end.