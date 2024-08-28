Huge Muay Thai stars headline ONE Lumpinee 77 

Yodlekpet Or Atchariya and Kongsuk Fairtex have been two of the most exciting performers on ONE’s weekly series at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and they are now set to lock horns in the ONE Lumpinee 77 headliner in a 137-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest.
Both men have stood tall among the talent-rich series, with their all-action fighting styles netting each a slew of B350,000 performance bonuses along the way.
Yodlekpet, in particular, has reaped the benefits of the potential earnings on offer for fighters under the ONE banner.
“The Destroyer” opened his campaign with three stunning knockouts to begin his tenure in 2023, with each earning him a bonus. He was even rewarded for his performance in defeat at the hands of contracted ONE fighter Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE Lumpinee 34, which saw his four-fight win streak come to an end.
The 29-year-old rebounded from a razor-thin split decision defeat to another contracted ONE veteran, Tagir Khalilov, with a unanimous decision victory over Komawut FA Group in his most recent outing this past June.
Yodlekpet’s ultra-aggressive fighting style makes him a perfect candidate for ONE’s action-packed Muay Thai format, and his credentials in the Muay Thai world speak for themselves.
The Roi Et native is a former Lumpinee Stadium world champion, with three Rajadamnern Stadium belts also in his trophy collection.
But on August 30, Yodlekpet has an equally accomplished star standing in the way of his dream of winning a life-changing contract with ONE Championship.
Kongsuk is a former two-weight world champion at Lumpinee in his own right, with Thailand Muay Thai championships in two divisions also to his credit.
The 24-year-old also twice reigned as the 135-pound king at Bangkok’s Channel 7 Stadium, and he took out the prestigious Lumpinee Stadium Fighter of the Year award in 2018.
After beginning his ONE Lumpinee run with two wins and two losses against top-level competition last year, Kongsuk has compiled a two-fight win streak so far in 2024.
A three-round thriller against Petsukumvit Boi Bagna in February saw him take home a bonus before he outpointed Joachin Ouraghi in July.
Beating another big-name opponent in Yodlekpet would not harm his chances of joining Fairtex Training Center stars such as Stamp, Saemapetch, and Ferrari on the global stage with ONE.