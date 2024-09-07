Thai fencer wins historic third gold medal at Paralympic Games

Saysunee "Waew" Jana has made history by winning her third gold medal in wheelchair fencing at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

In the 2024 Paralympic wheelchair fencing competition held in France on September 6, Saysunee secured her third gold medal in the women's épée category B final, where she faced Kang Su, a fencer from China.

Although Saysunee initially trailed in the match, she made a remarkable comeback to defeat Kang Su and claim the gold with a score of 15-7.

Saysunee had already won two gold medals in the individual women's sabre and foil events.