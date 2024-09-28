Charongrat and Namo take early lead at JAT-NB3 Elite Series at Lakeview

This tournament is a collaboration between the Junior Asian Tour (JAT) and the Notah Begay III (NB3) Junior Golf Championship in the US Players will accumulate points across seven events in the JAT Order of Merit, vying for a spot in the final event, the JAT-NB3 Asian Championship next year.
The ultimate goal is to qualify for the NB3 World Championship in the U.S. in November 2025. This competition also counts towards the Junior Golf Scoreboard and World Amateur Golf Ranking.
The first leg of the series follows a stroke-play format, featuring four categories: Class A (ages 15-18), Class B (ages 13-14), playing over 54 holes across three days, and Class C (ages 10-12) and Class D (under 10), competing over 36 holes in two days. Players also have the opportunity to qualify for future tournaments and accumulate ranking points.
In the Boys' Class A category, 16-year-old Charongjit from Chiang Mai led with a 4-under-par 68, with Ino Chung trailing behind at 1-under-par 71. Thantee Nontasuwan and Satsin Chantaurai shared third place at 1-over-par 73.
On the girls’ side, 16-year-old Namo from Phuket shot an eagle on hole 12 and added seven birdies, with a lone bogey on hole 11, to finish at 8-under-par 64. Kang Shixin of China followed in second place with a 2-under-par 70, while Punitita Pawichai carded a 71 to sit in third.
In Boys' Class B, South Africa's Lubanzi Tselane took the lead with a 1-under-par 71, while Thailand's Jessada Chuongprayoon followed at an even-par 72. Yodsawad Pruksangkul, Wannagorn Bennukul, and Taeoh Ryu tied for third with a 1-over-par 73.
In the girls’ division, Thanyanate Bhummabhuti, Phannaphisar Kiatiphonsiri, and Rinlapat Jantara shared the lead with scores of 3-over-par 75. Nathrita Thongrattana and Kankawee Linjongsubongkot tied for fourth with 6-over-par 78.
The second round for Class A and B and the first round for Class C continue on Saturday. Follow updates from the JAT-NB3 Elite Series via the Junior Asian Tour Facebook page.
The first three events of the 2024 season will be held at Lakeview Resort & Golf Club, Phetchaburi, on September 27-29, October 11-13, and November 1-3. Lotus Valley Golf Resort, Chachoengsao, will host the fourth event from December 6-8, followed by two more events on March 7-9 and March 28-30, 2025.
The final event of the season will be held at Rayong Green Valley Country Club, Chonburi, from April 4-6, 2025, culminating in the JAT-NB3 Asian Championship at Royal Hills Golf Resort & Spa, Nakhon Nayok, from April 11-13, 2025.