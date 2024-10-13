Jessada and Namo win back-to-back JAT-NB3 Elite Series titles

Competing in the boys’ B class (ages 13-14), Jessada carded five birdies against four bogeys for a final round of 71, propelling him to dominate the event with a total of 2 under-par 214 over three rounds. This marks his second consecutive victory in the JAT-NB3 Elite Series, following his maiden win in the opening series last month.
In the girls’ A class (ages 15-18), the in-form Namo, with five birdies and three bogeys, wrapped up her campaign with a 70 for a total of 7 under-par 209, securing victories in both her class and the Open titles. She claimed back-to-back A class crowns, following her success in the first edition a fortnight ago on the same course.
The day’s highlight came in the Boys’ A class, where Ajalawich Anantasethakul, Trevor Cunningham, and Armaan Gawde of India were locked in a three-way tie at 1 under-par 215. A playoff was required to determine the winner, and it was Ajalawich who triumphed, showcasing impressive form at a crucial moment.
With Namo taking a significant lead, first-round leader Korrawan Bennukul faced a Herculean task to catch up, ultimately settling for second place at 3 over-par 219 in the girls’ A class.
In the boys’ B class, Nutpob Luengcharoenwatana mirrored Jessada’s performance by finishing with a 71. However, his total of 1 over-par 217 left him three strokes behind for solo second place.
In the girls' B category, Thanyanate Bhummabhuti captured her second consecutive JAT-NB3 Elite Series title by firing a final round of 72, totalling 5 over-par 221. She defeated Natcherey Khunapasut by just one stroke.
In the C class, Asakorn Hattabodee secured the boys’ title with a two-round total of 7 over-par 151, while Alin Emily Reunkul emerged victorious in the girls' division with a score of 16 over-par 160.
Stay updated with the latest from the JAT-NB3 Elite Series via the Junior Asian Tour Facebook page.
The JAT-NB3 Elite Series is a collaboration between the Junior Asian Tour (JAT) and the Notah Begay III (NB3) Junior Golf Championship in the US Throughout seven events, players will accumulate points in the JAT Order of Merit, aiming to qualify for the final event, the JAT-NB3 Asian Championship next year. Ultimately, they aspire to secure a spot in the NB3 World Championship in the US in November 2025.
This tournament also contributes to the Junior Golf Scoreboard and the World Amateur Golf Ranking. The third leg of the JAT-NB3 Elite Series will return to Lake View Resort & Golf Club in Phetchaburi from November 1-3. The fourth event will be hosted by Lotus Valley Golf Resort in Chachoengsao from December 6-8. Two additional events are scheduled for March 7-9 and March 28-30, 2025. The season will conclude with the final event at Rayong Green Valley Country Club in Chonburi from April 4-6, 2025, followed by the JAT-NB3 Asian Championship at Royal Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Nakhon Nayok from April 11-13, 2025.