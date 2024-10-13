Jessada and Namo win back-to-back JAT-NB3 Elite Series titles

Competing in the boys’ B class (ages 13-14), Jessada carded five birdies against four bogeys for a final round of 71, propelling him to dominate the event with a total of 2 under-par 214 over three rounds. This marks his second consecutive victory in the JAT-NB3 Elite Series, following his maiden win in the opening series last month.

In the girls’ A class (ages 15-18), the in-form Namo, with five birdies and three bogeys, wrapped up her campaign with a 70 for a total of 7 under-par 209, securing victories in both her class and the Open titles. She claimed back-to-back A class crowns, following her success in the first edition a fortnight ago on the same course.

The day’s highlight came in the Boys’ A class, where Ajalawich Anantasethakul, Trevor Cunningham, and Armaan Gawde of India were locked in a three-way tie at 1 under-par 215. A playoff was required to determine the winner, and it was Ajalawich who triumphed, showcasing impressive form at a crucial moment.

With Namo taking a significant lead, first-round leader Korrawan Bennukul faced a Herculean task to catch up, ultimately settling for second place at 3 over-par 219 in the girls’ A class.