MotoGP\'s thrilling Sprint Race sees Bastianini take the win

Italian rider Enea Bastianini from the Ducati Lenovo Team led from start to finish, clinching victory at Chang International Circuit in Buriram, ahead of Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia. Thai fan-favourite Somkiat Chantra of Idemitsu Honda Team Asia fought through injury to secure 13th on the grid, setting up a thrilling chase for a podium on Sunday.

The MotoGP 2024 Round 18, PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2024, featured a high-speed sprint on Saturday, October 26, 2024, followed by fans worldwide via live broadcasts to over 220 countries. The stands were nearly packed with Thai and international motorsport enthusiasts, creating an electrifying atmosphere that impressed riders, teams, global media, and rights holder Dorna Sports.

Bagnaia, the two-time world champion from the Ducati Lenovo Team, secured the pole position with a record-breaking lap time of 1:28.700 at Chang International Circuit. Teammate Bastianini started alongside him in second on the grid, with Spanish rider Martin, the current points leader from Prima Pramac Racing, in third. Meanwhile, eight-time world champion Marc Marquez from Gresini Racing suffered a fall in qualifying and will start from fifth.

The "Sprint Race" covered 13 laps, with a key turning point right from the first corner when Martin and Bagnaia lost positions, allowing Bastianini to quickly take the lead. Bastianini pulled ahead and crossed the finish line in first place with an impressive time of 19 minutes and 31.131 seconds.