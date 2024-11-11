Senegal President congratulates “Reug Reug” after historic win At ONE 169 

In a back-and-forth, five-round showdown at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, the Senegalese juggernaut emerged victorious via split decision, becoming the first African athlete to win a coveted belt in ONE Championship.
This outcome shocked the combat sports world. Malykhin is considered a top pound-for-pound fighter and was the first man to consecutively hold titles in three divisions of any major martial arts organisation.
Additionally, the Russian had not only remained undefeated in his 14 prior bouts but had also finished all his opponents via knockout or submission.
But Kane showcased incredible resilience, absorbing Malykhin’s punches without going down and even managing to take the defending champion to the canvas with his suffocating wrestling techniques.
As a result, the 32-year-old new heavyweight king received an outpouring of congratulatory messages, including one from the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.
Via X, the leader of the West African nation praised “Reug Reug,” noting that he had become an inspiration for the entire country.
“Congratulations to Oumar Kane, aka ‘Reug Reug,’ for making history by becoming the first Senegalese MMA Heavyweight World Champion,” he wrote when translated to English.
“Through his courage, determination, and talent, he honours Senegal and inspires an entire generation. Our nation is proud of this remarkable feat.”
Following his title win, Kane now faces a line of heavyweight contenders eager to challenge his throne.
Beyond a potential rematch with Malykhin, he could face top contenders such as Marcus Almeida, who also secured a win at ONE 169, or Kirill Grishenko, the only fighter to have previously defeated “Reug Reug.”