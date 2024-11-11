Senegal President congratulates “Reug Reug” after historic win At ONE 169 

In a back-and-forth, five-round showdown at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, the Senegalese juggernaut emerged victorious via split decision, becoming the first African athlete to win a coveted belt in ONE Championship.

This outcome shocked the combat sports world. Malykhin is considered a top pound-for-pound fighter and was the first man to consecutively hold titles in three divisions of any major martial arts organisation.

Additionally, the Russian had not only remained undefeated in his 14 prior bouts but had also finished all his opponents via knockout or submission.