\" Dechapol-Supissara\" strike winning note with mixed doubles title in Japan

Doubles specialist Dechapol Puavaranukroh lifted up his 17th BWF World Tour title after he and Supissara Paewsampran won the mixed doubles crown at the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024 in Kumamoto, Japan on Sunday.
In a thrilling final of the World Tour Super 500 event, the world No. 201 mixed doubles duo stunned the No. 22-ranked French pair Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue 21-16, 10-21, 21-17 for their maiden World Tour gold medal together. Dechappol had previously teamed up with Sapsiree Taerattanachai and just parted after the Paris Olympic Games earlier this year.
The French team had arrived at the championship clash in fine form, having ousted China's No. 17-ranked Gao Xinghua and Chen Fanghui in straight games during the semifinals.
Despite a tough fight against the French Giant Killers, the Thai pair rose to the occasion, displaying impeccable teamwork and nerves of steel to edge out the French pair in a nail-biting three-game contest.
The win marked a monumental achievement for the partnership, who were competing together in only their third tournament. It was a career-first World Tour title for Supissara, who turns 25 on November 18, making the victory even sweeter. For Dechapol, it was his third title of the year, having previously claimed gold at the India Open and Thailand Masters with Sapsiree.