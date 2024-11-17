\" Dechapol-Supissara\" strike winning note with mixed doubles title in Japan

Doubles specialist Dechapol Puavaranukroh lifted up his 17th BWF World Tour title after he and Supissara Paewsampran won the mixed doubles crown at the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024 in Kumamoto, Japan on Sunday.

In a thrilling final of the World Tour Super 500 event, the world No. 201 mixed doubles duo stunned the No. 22-ranked French pair Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue 21-16, 10-21, 21-17 for their maiden World Tour gold medal together. Dechappol had previously teamed up with Sapsiree Taerattanachai and just parted after the Paris Olympic Games earlier this year.