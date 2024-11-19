UA Combine 2024 powered by Supersports returns bigger and better than ever!

This year’s edition promises to be an electrifying showcase of athletic talent. Participants will be tested across eight core physical skills based on US standards: Agility, Stamina, Vertical, Power, Endurance, Strength, Speed, and Cognition. Only the most balanced and strongest competitor will claim the ultimate victory, walking away with a total prize pool of over 500,000 THB!

Adding to the excitement, this year’s event will feature an all-star lineup of renowned athletes and celebrities, including famous boxer Suppachai “Superbon” Meunsang, basketball star Watcharachat “Aong” Tongpakdee, national basketball player Pimchosita “Kat” Supyen, national track and field athlete Nutthapong “Mac” Veeravongratanasiri, bodybuilding expert Worakorn “Champ” Wongsakornmaeng, along with celebrities such as Nicha “Wawwa” Chokprajakchat, Matthew Dean, Pattrakorn “Ploy” Tungsupakul, and many more.