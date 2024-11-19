UA Combine 2024 powered by Supersports returns bigger and better than ever!

In its third consecutive year, the UA Combine has already set records before even beginning. Registration slots vanished in mere moments following its spectacular press conference in July, showcasing the sheer excitement and unmatched enthusiasm for this adrenaline-charged event.
This year’s edition promises to be an electrifying showcase of athletic talent. Participants will be tested across eight core physical skills based on US standards: Agility, Stamina, Vertical, Power, Endurance, Strength, Speed, and Cognition. Only the most balanced and strongest competitor will claim the ultimate victory, walking away with a total prize pool of over 500,000 THB!
Adding to the excitement, this year’s event will feature an all-star lineup of renowned athletes and celebrities, including famous boxer Suppachai “Superbon” Meunsang, basketball star Watcharachat “Aong” Tongpakdee, national basketball player Pimchosita “Kat” Supyen, national track and field athlete Nutthapong “Mac” Veeravongratanasiri, bodybuilding expert Worakorn “Champ” Wongsakornmaeng, along with celebrities such as Nicha “Wawwa” Chokprajakchat, Matthew Dean, Pattrakorn “Ploy” Tungsupakul, and many more.
The UA Combine 2024 powered by Supersports will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2024, from 10am to 9pm at BCC Hall, 5th Floor, Central Ladprao. Admission is free! Attendees can look forward to exciting activities, engaging games, and exclusive giveaways throughout the day.
Stay connected and get the latest updates on the UA Combine 2024 powered by Supersports via Facebook: Under Armour Thailand and Instagram: UnderArmourTH or visit uacombineasia.com. This is more than just a competition—it’s an experience that inspires athletes to push their boundaries and achieve greatness. Don’t miss it!