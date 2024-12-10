Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik gears up for thrilling

“I’m excited to head into the finale with the team. We’ve worked hard all season, and we’re ready to give it everything on track this weekend,” said Sandy. “The competition is fierce, but the #37 Audi R8 LMS Evo2 has been strong, and I’m confident we can achieve a great result.”

The finale of the Thailand Super Series set to take place on the 13th-15th December, promises intense wheel-to-wheel action as the championship contenders vie for the ultimate prize. Sandy and the Winhere by B-Quik Absolute Racing team are focused on executing a flawless performance in these critical races to end the season on a high note.