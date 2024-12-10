Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik gears up for thrilling

THAILAND SUPER SERIES FINALE
Currently sitting 3rd in the overall championship standings, Sandy trails the 2nd position by just one point and the championship leader by 20 points. With two decisive races scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, the title remains within striking distance for the determined driver.
“I’m excited to head into the finale with the team. We’ve worked hard all season, and we’re ready to give it everything on track this weekend,” said Sandy. “The competition is fierce, but the #37 Audi R8 LMS Evo2 has been strong, and I’m confident we can achieve a great result.”
The finale of the Thailand Super Series set to take place on the 13th-15th December, promises intense wheel-to-wheel action as the championship contenders vie for the ultimate prize. Sandy and the Winhere by B-Quik Absolute Racing team are focused on executing a flawless performance in these critical races to end the season on a high note.
Sandy is honoured to be supported by The Pizza Company, B-Quik, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Jet8 Aviation, 4F Thailand, Dacon Trading, Pelican, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand.