Thailand leads in GMS tourism, aiming for over 95M tourists by 2025

Senior tourism officials and executives from Cambodia, Lao PDR and Myanmar are to be special guests of the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports at the Thailand Travel Mart Plus to be held between 5-7 June in the stunning coastal district of Khao Lak, Phang-nga Province.

On 5 June 2024, two days before the official opening of the TTM+, they will be escorted on special tours of Phuket, Thailand's idyllic island resort and the gateway to Khao Lak. The itinerary will cover Ban Bang Rong Community, Phuket Old Town Community as well as various facilities promoting Sports and Health Tourism, Gastronomy Tourism, Marine Tourism and other recreational tourism products.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said, "This trip is a very important part of the policy set by Sermsak Phongpanich, Minister of Tourism and Sports, to further strengthen the relations between Thailand and our neighbours in the Greater Mekong Subregion. We share common borders, values, culture, and heritage. I strongly believe that we can all learn from each other and help each other."

The guests will include Seila Hul, Under Secretary of State, the Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia; Khom Douangchantha, Director General of the Tourism Marketing Department, the Lao PDR Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism; Maung Maung Kyaw, Director General of Directorate of Hotels and Tourism, Ministry of Hotels and Tourism, Myanmar; Suvimol Thanasarakij, Executive Director, the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO), and executives of 15 other companies and agencies.