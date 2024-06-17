Thailand looks to maritime tourism connectivity with Vietnam, Cambodia

Thailand is seeking to cooperate with Vietnam and Cambodia in opening a maritime route connecting islands near Trat province of Thailand with Vietnam's Kien Giang province and Cambodia's Sihanoukville province to promote investment, trade, tourism and tourism combined with meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE).
Trat Governor Natthapong Sanguanjit recently chaired a meeting on this initiative within the Cambodia-Vietnam-Thailand Economic Corridor (CVTEC) - Trat Business Roadshow 2024, with the participation of representatives from six provinces of the three countries, Chairman of the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) Chamnan Srisawat, and Senior Vice President at the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) Puripan Bunnag, Thai media reported on June 16.
Chamnan said the TCT is accelerating the organisation of the CVTEC conference, with the TCEB as co-organiser and main sponsor, noting the goal is to promote the maritime route connecting the three countries to create “One Market, Three Destinations”.
It will not only function as a modern economic route but also an attractive tourist one with beautiful nature and culture.
Natthapong emphasised the significance of fostering tourism that links the eastern coastal regions of the three nations through this maritime route.
Within the framework of the meeting, representatives of the private and public sectors of the three countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly strengthen trade, investment, tourism and the MICE industry along this route.
TCEB Deputy Director Apichai Somboonpakorn said the TCEB believes Thailand is ready for this project, adding if successful, it will allow tourists to travel from Pattaya to Laem Chabang, and then on to Trat, Sihanoukville, and Kien Giang and vice versa.
Wiyada Suang, Vice Chairman of the Trat Provincial Tourism Council, said the sea route will likely open during the peak tourist season in November this year.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network