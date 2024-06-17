Thailand looks to maritime tourism connectivity with Vietnam, Cambodia

Thailand is seeking to cooperate with Vietnam and Cambodia in opening a maritime route connecting islands near Trat province of Thailand with Vietnam's Kien Giang province and Cambodia's Sihanoukville province to promote investment, trade, tourism and tourism combined with meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE).

Trat Governor Natthapong Sanguanjit recently chaired a meeting on this initiative within the Cambodia-Vietnam-Thailand Economic Corridor (CVTEC) - Trat Business Roadshow 2024, with the participation of representatives from six provinces of the three countries, Chairman of the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) Chamnan Srisawat, and Senior Vice President at the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) Puripan Bunnag, Thai media reported on June 16.