South Korea unlikely to grant temporary K-ETA exemption to Thailand

An official from the Ministry of Justice said Tuesday that it would be “difficult” to temporarily waive travellers from Thailand from the requirement to obtain travel authorizations before entering the country.

The official’s remarks follow the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s request to the Justice Ministry to temporarily exempt Thailand from the country’s electronic travel authorization system K-ETA, at least until the end of this year, as the number of Thai travellers to Korea has plummeted.

Despite the Culture Ministry’s request, the Justice Ministry, which decides the scope and details of the travel authorization rules, is currently not considering easing the travel rules for Thai visitors, according to the official’s response to Yonhap News Agency.