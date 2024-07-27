PM lauds success of visa-free policy

“The cooperation from all sectors is leading to a continuous recovery in tourism. In just the first half of 2024, we have seen more than a 30% increase in tourists from major markets like India, and we expect to reach 2 million tourists by the end of this year.

“We are also continuing to extend the 60-day stay period to another 93 countries to attract tourists with high spending power.

“Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is preparing activities to attract tourists from various countries every month.

“I urge the tourism business sector to get ready. The big doors of Thailand are now open."

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, along with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), has updated the latest tourism situation for the first six months of 2024. From January 1 to June 30, a total of 17,501,283 international tourists visited Thailand, generating about 825,541 million baht in revenue from tourist expenditures.