TAT scores gold with French tourists ahead of Paris Olympics

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has ramped up efforts to attract French tourists before, during and after the Olympics, which kicked off in Paris on Friday.

TAT has been working with Carrefour Voyages since May to launch promotions through 115 French travel agents. This initiative aims to boost Thai tourism via online and offline channels with a target to sell 2,000 packages by August.

In addition to this, TAT will continue its marketing drive in the latter half of the year through collaborations with Voyage Privé, Oovatu, Singapore Airlines, and the Singapore Tourism Board. The objective is to attract 632,000 French tourists this year and generate at least 42.9 billion baht in revenue.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT’s deputy governor for Europe, Americas, Middle East, and Africa, noted that the long-haul market shows promising growth. TAT forecasts that the market will surpass pre-pandemic levels in both numbers and revenue. The Paris 2024 Olympics are expected to serve as a significant draw for French tourists, encouraging them to visit Thailand before and after the games.