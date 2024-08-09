Chinese ‘market-busting tours’ new threat to Thai tourism industry

To address the issue of market-busting tours, ATTA is pushing for the regulation of tour package prices to ensure they reflect true market conditions and foster fair competition, rather than being set artificially low to undermine the market.

The hotel industry, however, faces fewer concerns as it involves higher investments and less dependence on Thai nominees. Most Chinese investments in hotels are through formal partnerships with other companies.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatpaiboon stressed the importance of preventing monopolistic practices and illegal operations within the tourism sector. All relevant agencies are tasked with monitoring the market closely to address issues effectively. The Department of Tourism oversees travel agencies and tour guides, while the Commerce Ministry manages shops and restaurants.

TAT aims to attract 11 million Chinese tourists by 2025, matching pre-Covid levels, and surpassing the 530 billion baht generated in 2019. This year, TAT is confident of reaching its target of 8 million Chinese visitors. Payment data from Alipay and WeChat Pay indicates that spending by Chinese tourists in Thailand is on the rise.

Sisdivachr, however, believes achieving the 11-million target in 2025 is challenging and requires intensified market efforts, including more flights between Thailand and China. This year, meeting the 8 million target will be tough, he said, as 3.77 million more Chinese tourists will have to land on Thai soil in the remaining five months of the year.