More than 12 million foreign arrivals expected before end of year

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) estimates that 12.22 million foreign tourists will visit Thailand in the last four months of 2024, pushing the total for the year to nearly 36 million, surpassing the target of at least 35 million. Revenue from international markets is expected to reach 1.8 trillion baht.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool says the foreign tourism market in the last four months of 2024 is showing signs of improvement compared to the same period last year. It is expected that 12,226,500 foreign tourists will visit, a 20% increase and generating 652.826 billion baht in revenue, 29% more than the same period in 2023. This figure is close to the target set for the last four months of 2024, achieving 97% of the revenue target of 673.738 billion baht.