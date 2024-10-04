Thailand expects wave of Chinese tourists during Golden Week

Up to 183,000 Chinese tourists are expected to visit Thailand during this year's Golden Week holiday, representing an 88 per cent recovery from 2019, generating 5.1 billion THB (US$150 million) in revenue, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said Chinese arrivals during Golden Week from October 1 to 7 should see 30 per cent growth from 18,000 daily visitors recorded since the beginning of this year.

At present, the Chinese outbound market has recovered to 85 per cent of 2019's level, while flight capacity between Thailand and China has improved 70 per cent year-on-year, she said.