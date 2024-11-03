TAT launches \"WOW! Thailand Passport Privileges\" with discounts at airports

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the TAT Governor, along with Pranuengnuch Bamphensamai, Director of Customer Service at Suvarnabhumi Airport welcomed tourists and presented them with Must Do Souvenirs.
Thapanee announced that the Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges project is a collaboration between TAT and its partners aimed at stimulating spending among foreign tourists and offering unique shopping experiences for leading tourism products and services at special prices through the WOW! Thailand Passport Privileges campaign.
This project provides discounts and special privileges for tourists who purchase tourism products and services that participated in the project. It also highlights “Must-Do Souvenirs” that showcase Thailand’s identity, such as Must-Taste Thai food, Must-Try Thai boxing, Must-Buy Thai fabrics and handicrafts, and Must-See tourist attractions and cultural performances. These offerings are designed to create unforgettable experiences for tourists in Thailand.
For the "WOW! Thailand Passport Privileges" campaign, tourists who register at the WOW! Thailand Passport Privileges activity booth by showing their passports at Gate 10, 2nd floor of the Suvarnabhumi Airport passenger terminal will receive Must Do Souvenirs.
Additionally, there are activity booths at Don Mueang Airport, located on the 1st floor of the passenger arrivals hall, and at Phuket Airport, also on the 1st floor of the passenger arrivals hall, where tourists travelling to Thailand can receive souvenirs.
The WOW! Thailand Passport Privileges campaign also offers various activities for tourists to participate in and enjoy additional benefits, including:
1) WOW Thailand: Must Do Package - This is available for the first 10,000 tourists who register on the project website www.tourismthailand.org/wowthailandpassportprivileges. Participants can redeem special privileges in the WOW Deals section, which includes discounts and exclusive benefits for tourism products and services. Each participant is eligible for one right, limited to 10,000 rights in total, and can use these at participating establishments.
2) WOW Thailand: Lucky Number - Tourists who register for the campaign will have a chance to win prizes. Every 10,000th registrant, such as the 10,000th, 20,000th, and 30,000th persons up to the 200,000th person, will receive a travel package prize. A total of 20 prizes will be awarded, each valued at 35,000 baht, for a combined total of over 700,000 baht.
3) WOW Thailand: Big Surprise Activity - This activity will offer participants even greater excitement. Tourists who register on the project website will have a chance to win a Big Surprise prize valued at 300,000 baht. The lucky winner will be announced on December 13, 2024.
The Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges offers tourists visiting Thailand the opportunity to participate in the campaign and its activities until December 10, 2024.