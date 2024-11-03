TAT launches \"WOW! Thailand Passport Privileges\" with discounts at airports

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the TAT Governor, along with Pranuengnuch Bamphensamai, Director of Customer Service at Suvarnabhumi Airport welcomed tourists and presented them with Must Do Souvenirs.

Thapanee announced that the Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges project is a collaboration between TAT and its partners aimed at stimulating spending among foreign tourists and offering unique shopping experiences for leading tourism products and services at special prices through the WOW! Thailand Passport Privileges campaign.

This project provides discounts and special privileges for tourists who purchase tourism products and services that participated in the project. It also highlights “Must-Do Souvenirs” that showcase Thailand’s identity, such as Must-Taste Thai food, Must-Try Thai boxing, Must-Buy Thai fabrics and handicrafts, and Must-See tourist attractions and cultural performances. These offerings are designed to create unforgettable experiences for tourists in Thailand.