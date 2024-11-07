Strategic support for Thai Government to boost tourism

As a member of the Tourism Taskforce, Grab is committed to enhancing its services and supporting key events in Thailand via three strategic pillars:

1) Enhancing the travel experience to impress tourists before, during, and after their trips: Grab is committed to maintaining high service standards and ensuring safety. To cater to the diverse needs of tourists, Grab has launched new offerings, including GrabExecutive, a premium ride-hailing service. This service features luxury vehicles like the Mercedes Benz E Class, the BMW Series 5, the Toyota Vellfire, and the Toyota Alphard, designed for high-end travellers and those with substantial purchasing power. With fares starting at 2,500 baht per trip, GrabExecutive promises a top-tier travel experience and allows bookings in advance from four hours to seven days ahead.

2) Promoting off-the-beaten-path attractions and hidden gems: Grab aims to offer tourists exciting new experiences while helping to distribute income to local communities. In recent moves, Grab has released an English travel guide titled “Bangkok: Taste, Tour, Treasure,” featuring curated attractions and eateries in Bangkok, recommended by Grab’s elderly drivers who share their local insights to ensure a memorable experience for international visitors. Furthermore, Grab plans to expand its ride-hailing services to four more tourist cities next year, including Ranong, home to the scenic Phu Khao Ya; Satun, known for the Satun National Museum; Trat, with its unique Black Beach; and Amnat Charoen, where the Phra Mongkhon Ming Mueang Buddhist Park serves as a hidden gem.

3) Supporting cultural and global events: Grab aims to showcase Thailand’s unique and rich culture while establishing the country as a global destination. Under this strategy, Grab plans to provide travel services that allow tourists to conveniently reach the sites of iconic Thai cultural events, such as Ong Ang Water & Colour for the Loy Krathong Festival, as well as major international music festivals, including the ultimate hip hop music festival Rolling Loud Thailand and Wonderfruit Festival – a famous gathering of music and arts.

“We are confident that the ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year 2025’ campaign will successfully position Thailand as a global destination, stimulate the tourism sector, and strengthen economic sustainability in the country. Grab is committed to supporting the government’s campaign by providing convenient services that prioritize safety and transparent pricing, ensuring every tourist enjoys a seamless and memorable experience,” Worachat concluded.