Chinese visitors to Thailand between January-November top 6 million

Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand from January 1 to December 1, this year reached 32,020,169 visitors, generating approximately 1.5 trillion baht in revenue, the Tourism and Sports ministry reported last week.

China ranked as the top source of tourists with 6,214,226 visitors, followed by Malaysia (4,506,898), India (1,915,152), South Korea (1,685,600), and Russia (1,503,312).

However, last week saw a slowdown in tourist arrivals across nearly all market groups, particularly Malaysian tourists, due to flooding in key destinations like Hat Yai, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Malaysian arrivals dropped by 18,161 people, a 22.18% decline from the previous week, contributing to a 6.76% overall decline in short-haul market arrivals.