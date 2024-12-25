6M international tourists visit Cambodia, over half from Thailand, Vietnam

Data from the Ministry of Tourism shows that the country welcomed six million foreign visitors from January to November, a 22% increase from the 4.92 million recorded during the same period in 2023. Of these, Thai nationals accounted for 1.91 million, a 15.4% increase, representing a 31.9% market share. Vietnamese nationals totalled 1.2 million visitors, marking a 30.8% increase and a 20.1% market share.

Chinese tourists ranked third, with 769,775 arrivals (12.8%), followed by visitors from Laos at 306,948 (5.1%) and the US at 190,856 (3.3%). Other notable source markets included South Korea, Indonesia, France, the UK and Japan.

Khiev Thy, president of the Khmer Angkor Tour Guide Association (KATGA), told The Post earlier this week that the high numbers of Thai and Vietnamese tourists are largely due to the country’s shared land and water borders with these countries.