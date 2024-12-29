Thailand welcomes 35+ million visitors in 2024, paving the way for 2025

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announces that international tourist arrivals have surpassed the target of 35 million visitors in 2024, generating over 1.8 trillion Baht in tourism revenue.

This landmark achievement highlights Thailand’s strong tourism rebound and sets the foundation for an even greater year ahead, as 2025 has been declared the ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year.’

With targets for 2025 to welcome between 36 and 39 million international visitors and generate 1.98–2.23 trillion baht in tourism revenue, Thailand is poised to strengthen its position as a premier global Tourism Hub, offering exceptional experiences and fostering sustainable growth across the sector.

Key Drivers of Success in 2024

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool credited this remarkable achievement to strategic government initiatives that enhanced Thailand’s appeal as a world-class destination. From 1 January to 27 December 2024, Thailand welcomed 35,047,501 visitors, a testament to these efforts.

Key policies included the visa exemption for citizens of 93 countries, allowing stays of up to 60 days, and the elimination of TM.6 immigration forms at 16 key border crossings, streamlining entry processes. These measures significantly improved travel convenience, encouraging more visitors to choose Thailand.