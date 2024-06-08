Warning: Beware of fake marriage agents in rise of Malaysians marrying in Thailand

He added that once the documents are endorsed by the consulate, the couples can register their marriage back in Malaysia.

“This is very important because if they fail to do so, although their marriage may be considered valid from a Syariah perspective, problems may arise later when their child cannot enrol in school or when their child’s status cannot be determined in the future,” he said.

Ahmad Fahmi said that every month, an average of about 250 to 300 couples from Malaysia submit their marriage documents at the consulate after getting hitched in Thailand.

The agent who spoke to The Star said the marriage ceremonies are conducted by a ‘kadi’ in Malay.

“Once registered, (the marriage) will be recognised by the Thai Islamic religious authorities. The marriage vow is similar to marriage ceremonies in Malaysia.

“After the proceedings, couples will be taken straight to the consulate in Songkhla,” he said.

The following day, the couple will get a confirmation letter and once all the procedures are completed and verified, they can return to Malaysia as a married couple, said the agent.

Couples have to pay a fee of between RM1,500 (THB11,747) and RM2,500 (THB19,578).

A check on social media found several agents offering packages of between RM2,000 (THB15,662)and RM4,000 (THB31,325) for couples seeking to marry in southern Thailand, namely in Yala, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat.

“In the past five years, I have provided such services to more than 1,000 couples from Malaysia legally. Our role is to ease the process of marriage and manage all the administrative procedures for them at the Islamic religious councils in the five southern provinces of Thailand.

“However, the presence of illegal agents has indirectly hampered our work and tarnished our image,” the agent said.

The Star witnessed several Malaysian men taking part in marriage ceremonies during a visit to Narathiwat.

A couple who wanted to be known only as Salleh and Haliza were spotted leaving the Thailand Islamic Religious Council compound after their marriage ceremony.

“Our marriage ceremony went well without any problems. This is my second wife and we decided to do it here as it is less of a hassle compared with Malaysia,” said Salleh.

“I engaged an authorised agent who helped us get solemnised at the Narathiwat Islamic Religious Council office.”

The 50-year-old businessman said he paid RM1,600 (THB12,530) to the agent for the documentation and ceremony.

“As long as we get solemnised by a proper ‘kadi’ and register our marriage in Malaysia, we won’t have any problems later,” he said.

The Star

Asia News Network