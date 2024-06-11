First finless dolphin recorded in Cambodian waters dies in fishing net

Provincial Fisheries Administration director Sar Sarin reported that the community informed the administration on June 10 about a net-catching incident involving a dolphin. Upon investigation by the fisheries team, in collaboration with Marine Conservation Cambodia (MCC), it was identified as a female finless dolphin (Neophocaena phocaenoides). This marks the first recorded sighting of this species in Cambodian waters.

"The finless dolphin is a species that our years-long research has never encountered in our area. Our team has identified it as a new species of dolphin [in Cambodia], in addition to the Irrawaddy and pink dolphins," he said, adding that the team is continuing to study to determine its origin.

"Because our area is rich in biodiversity, with a good ecosystem, abundant food and safe shelter, it may attract dolphins from other regions. We are studying whether it originated from this area or came from another area to find food here," he added.