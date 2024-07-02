Malaysia leads 35 nations in favorable views of Russia: Pew survey

Released on July 2, the nationally representative surveys looked into global perceptions of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In Malaysia, the number of people with a favourable view towards Russia leapt 10 percentage points from 2022 to 57 % while 61 % of people now expressed confidence in President Vladimir Putin to “do the right thing regarding global affairs”, up 2 percentage points.

In Singapore, the percentage of respondents who held a favourable view of Russia saw a six-point increase from 2022 to 34 %, while those surveyed who had the confidence that Mr Putin would do the right thing in world affairs inched up 1 percentage point to 37 %.

Still, overall, 60 % of Singapore respondents had little to no confidence in Putin and 63 % of Singaporeans held an unfavourable view of Russia.

A majority of people in both countries also expressed “none” or “not too much” confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as confidence in Mr Zelensky also dipped in countries across Europe, according to the Pew survey.

There is no basis for historical comparison in Singapore and Malaysia because Pew did not previously survey people in this region on Zelensky.