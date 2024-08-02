Two nations' bond deepens over decades

Recalling his first trip to Thailand in 1980, Fu said many people from the two countries barely knew each other then, partially due to poor transportation and a lack of communication. The condition did not change until 1975 when China and Thailand officially established diplomatic relations.

Invited by the Thai government for an exchange program, Fu and two other Chinese scholars who studied the Thai language travelled to Bangkok from Beijing by plane. Back then, there was no direct flight between the two cities and they had to transfer twice to Kunming in Southwest China's Yunnan province and Vientiane, the capital of Laos.

"It was an old flight. When it flew above the mountainous region at the border, we were told to wear life jackets. No one asked the cabin crew for a reason, leaving only an unearthly silence," he recalled.

The plane eventually flew back to Vientiane and took off again after a two-hour repair. Fu's Chinese friends had to bid farewell to the group twice in a day, as the plane returned even before they left the airport.