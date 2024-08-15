Samsung faces tougher Southeast Asia challenge from China

In the April-June period, Samsung held an 18 % market share in five major countries -- Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia -- according to the report by market tracker Canalys. The figure was down by 2 percentage points compared to a year ago, closely followed by Xiaomi’s 17 % and Oppo’s 17 %, both from China.

During the same period, Samsung shipped 4.4 million smartphones, a modest 5 % on-year growth, compared to Xiaomi’s 37 % and Oppo’s 24 %.

Across individual countries, Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker by shipment, failed to rank No. 1 in any of the markets. Xiaomi was the top seller in Indonesia and Malaysia, while Oppo topped sales in Thailand and Vietnam.