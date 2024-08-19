How the world sleepwalked into the global mpox emergency

The absence of shots and the challenges in understanding the spread of the disease in the central African country underscore how hold-ups on the ground, a lack of international coordination and funding problems have hampered a swift response.

The chain of delayed reactions to the crisis began during the last mpox emergency that ended in 2023, with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention saying the continent did not get the appropriate support.

Even as the threat from mpox returned and the organisation responsible for global vaccine distribution expressed its concern, Congo held off formally requesting vaccine donations. Drug regulators in the country approved emergency use for the shots only in June.

Meanwhile, multiple countries, organisations and potential donors are trying to help but are only just starting to coordinate a joint response.

“I don’t think the world has learnt that it didn’t make sense to stop the World Health Organisation (WHO) emergency (in 2023),” said Professor Tulio De Oliveira, director of Stellenbosch University’s Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation, in an interview. “If we had learnt, we would have focused on stopping the outbreak.”

Some experts disagree that the emergency declaration should have been continued.

The world’s focus has been elsewhere, according to Mr Peter Sands, head of the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria.