1,000 Days of resilience: Ukraine’s struggle amid Russian invasion

What began as a pre-dawn attack throughout the territory of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, evolved into a prolonged test of resilience, where the people of Ukraine have confronted staggering loss and immense suffering, yet displayed strength, unity, and an unwavering spirit. These thousand days reflect not only Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty but also its role as a beacon of resistance in a global struggle for freedom, justice and a rules-based world order.
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian government have repeatedly emphasized the importance of the restoration of just peace for Ukraine, calling for meaningful international engagement to end the war while ensuring Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.
Peace Formula, introduced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, gains crucial importance in this context and is the only realistic and effective peace plan aimed at achieving of comprehensive, just and lasting peace. Ukraine is extremely grateful for the participation of Thailand in the First Global Peace Summit and in two thematic conferences dedicated to certain points of the Peace Formula – food security and environmental safety. We hope that Thailand together with other nations which respect the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter will actively continue its work on this track.
November holds special significance for Ukrainians beyond this 1,000-day milestone. It is also the month when Ukraine commemorates the Day of Dignity and Freedom, honouring the key idea of the 2004 Orange Revolution and the 2013 Euromaidan, both of which underscored the nation's commitment to independence, democracy, and human rights. Later in the month, Ukraine also solemnly observes the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomor — the devastating man-made famine of 1932-1933 in which millions of Ukrainians perished under Soviet rule.
These historical and contemporary commemorations in November highlight Ukraine’s long-standing struggle for dignity and survival in the face of aggression.
The Holodomor remains one of the darkest chapters in Ukrainian history, a traumatic episode marked by deliberate policies of starvation orchestrated to suppress Ukrainian identity and spirit. Ukrainians honour the memory of these victims and draw strength from this collective tragedy as they face new existential threats.
Today, Ukraine’s fight for survival amid Russia’s invasion reverberates with the memory of those who suffered under Soviet oppression.
The remembrance of the Holodomor has become more poignant, reinforcing the commitment to ensure that such atrocities are neither forgotten nor repeated. For this reason, the further recognition of Holodomor as an act of genocide against Ukrainian people worldwide, including Thailand, is highly required.
Thus, 1000 days of heroic struggle has been one of extraordinary bravery and indomitable will, where our country has stood its ground against an enemy, proving that freedom and justice can overcome even the most dangerous challenges. As a closing remark, I would like to use the words of Ukraine’s national poet Taras Shevchenko: “Keep fighting—you are sure to win.”
Viktor Semenov, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of Ukraine