1,000 Days of resilience: Ukraine’s struggle amid Russian invasion

What began as a pre-dawn attack throughout the territory of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, evolved into a prolonged test of resilience, where the people of Ukraine have confronted staggering loss and immense suffering, yet displayed strength, unity, and an unwavering spirit. These thousand days reflect not only Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty but also its role as a beacon of resistance in a global struggle for freedom, justice and a rules-based world order.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian government have repeatedly emphasized the importance of the restoration of just peace for Ukraine, calling for meaningful international engagement to end the war while ensuring Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

Peace Formula, introduced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, gains crucial importance in this context and is the only realistic and effective peace plan aimed at achieving of comprehensive, just and lasting peace. Ukraine is extremely grateful for the participation of Thailand in the First Global Peace Summit and in two thematic conferences dedicated to certain points of the Peace Formula – food security and environmental safety. We hope that Thailand together with other nations which respect the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter will actively continue its work on this track.