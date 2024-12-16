Looking ahead to a year of promise

It is politically a critical state. The ruling NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, may face intense competition from the Mahagathbandhan, headed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav. The BJP and the JD(U) are working to retain the state. To fulfil the party’s unfinished agenda, the Modi government is keen to implement various reforms, including “one nation, one poll,” population regulation, and economic initiatives. It has already revoked Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and completed the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. However, the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code is still pending. Two organisations the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) will celebrate significant anniversaries in the coming months.

The RSS will complete 100 years in September, while the CPI will begin its centenary celebrations in December. In its 100th year, the RSS’ influence is widespread, making it challenging for future governments to diminish its grip over Indian politics and society. The impact of the communist parties has been reduced to a minimum as the right-wing parties are gaining momentum. On global affairs, the Quad Summit, originally scheduled to be held in New Delhi this September, was relocated to New York due to a scheduling conflict among the attending leaders. Now, India will host the Quad summit in 2025, a testament to its growing influence on the global stage.

President Trump will likely visit New Delhi for the summit, further solidifying India’s position in international affairs. As a balance, Russian President Putin will also pay a visit, and the Kremlin has set a date early next year. It will be his first visit since the Ukraine conflict began. In summary, 2025 will be a mixed year for India. The economy is progressing well, and foreign relations are stable, but the political situation remains unclear.

The Statesman

Asia News Network