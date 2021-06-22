Saturday, July 17, 2021

SET falls below 1,600 as other Asian indices climb

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,599.23 on Tuesday, down 1.90 points or 0.12 per cent. Transactions totalled THB81.59 billion with an index high of 1,613.66 and a low of 1,598.56.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the day's index to rebound to between 1,610 and 1,615 points after the US Federal Reserve pointed to strong US economic data.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from the rising oil price.

"However, the index would be pressured by the outflow of foreign funds," Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were GUNKUL, KBANK, PTT, AOT, RCL, HANA, RBF, CBG, SIRI and BANPU.

Other Asian indices were up, except in Hong Kong:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,884.13, up 873.20 points or 3.12 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,557.41, up 28.23 points or 0.80 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,696.29, up 54.99 points or 0.38 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 28,309.76, down 179.24 points or 0.63 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,263.88, up 23.09 points or 0.71 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,075.55, up 12.57 points or 0.074 per cent.

