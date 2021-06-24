Anti-govt rally, lower GDP forecast, foreign fund outflows set to pressure SET

Krungsri Securities predicted the index would move between 1,580 and 1,600 points on Thursday despite the US Federal Reserve signalling it was in no hurry to hike the interest rate, and a continued rise in the oil price.

Meanwhile, the pro-democracy anti-government rallies in Bangkok, the Monetary Policy Committee’s move to lower Thailand’s GDP forecast to 1.8 per cent from 3 per cent and the outflow of foreign funds would pressure the index, Krungsri Securities added.