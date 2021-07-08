Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

SET tumbles over news of nationwide lockdown

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index nose-dived by 20.97 points or 1.33 per cent to 1,555.63 on Thursday morning.

Krungsri Securities predicted the index would descend to between 1,565 and 1,570 points due to a falling oil price amid uncertainty over the Opec+ bloc’s production policy, as well as news that there could be a nationwide lockdown in response to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s remark that the number of virus cases in Thailand could soar by 10,000 per day.

The Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning that there were 7,058 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, 68 of which were found in prisons.

In addition, the outflow of foreign funds in line with a weakening baht would pressure the index, Krungsri Securities said.

It recommended investors buy:

▪︎ Hana, KCE, TU, CPF, Asian and EPG, which benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, HMPro, Global, BEM, CKP, CBG, Ichi and GPSC, whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.

 

The SET Index closed at 1,576.60 on Wednesday, down 14.83 points or 0.93 per cent. Transactions totalled THB82.47 billion with an index high of 1,587.70 and a low of 1,574.14.

Published : July 08, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

SET down almost 1% as oil falls and Thai infections rise

Published : July 07, 2021

Baht feels the pressure from Covid-19 situation

Published : July 08, 2021

Gold advances as US bond yield skids

Published : July 08, 2021

Global tourism crash may cause $4 trillion loss to world economy

Published : July 01, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.