SET tumbles over news of nationwide lockdown

Krungsri Securities predicted the index would descend to between 1,565 and 1,570 points due to a falling oil price amid uncertainty over the Opec+ bloc’s production policy, as well as news that there could be a nationwide lockdown in response to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s remark that the number of virus cases in Thailand could soar by 10,000 per day.

The Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning that there were 7,058 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, 68 of which were found in prisons.

In addition, the outflow of foreign funds in line with a weakening baht would pressure the index, Krungsri Securities said.