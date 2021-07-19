Monday, July 19, 2021

business

SET to face downward pressure from rising Covid cases, funds outflow

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index fell by 19.17 points, or 1.22 per cent, to 1,555.20 on Monday morning.

The SET Index closed at 1,574.37 on Friday, up 2.36 points or 0.15 per cent. Transactions totalled THB80.44 billion with an index high of 1,575.66 and a low of 1,567.17.

Krungsri Securities predicted the index on Monday would fall to between 1,550 and 1,560 points due to uncertainty over the outbreak of the Covid-19 delta variant in the US and Europe that may affect economic recovery.

It forecast a rise in domestic Covid-19 cases and expected volatility in foreign funds flow to pressure the index.

Daily infections reached a new high of 11,784 on Monday and 81 deaths. It is the third consecutive day the country has recorded over 10,000 cases.

It recommended that investors buy:

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, CPF, ASIAN and EPG, which benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, HMPRO, GLOBAL, DOHOME, BEM, CKP, CBG, OSP, ICHI, GPSC, BEC, GUNKUL, JWD, WICE, SONIC and NER, whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.

Published : July 19, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

SET down more than 1% as Asian stocks sapped by global surge of Delta

Published : July 19, 2021

HKTDC twin international jewellery shows open in July

Published : July 19, 2021

Gold continues upward trend of the past four weeks

Published : July 19, 2021

Strengthening dollar and Covid crisis pull baht down

Published : July 19, 2021

Latest News

Worker compensation packages in pipeline for Ayutthaya, Chonburi and Chachoengsao

Published : July 19, 2021

Thai durian producers urge rail link with China to tap soaring demand

Published : July 19, 2021

SET down more than 1% as Asian stocks sapped by global surge of Delta

Published : July 19, 2021

Covid-related depression drives nurse to suicide

Published : July 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.