SET down more than 1% as Asian stocks sapped by global surge of Delta

Other Asian indices were down, with one exception:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,652.74, down 350.34 points or 1.25 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,539.12, down 0.18 points or 0.0051 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,992.90, up 20.69 points or 0.14 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 27,489.78, down 514.90 points or 1.84 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,244.04, down 32.87 points or 1.00 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,789.25, down 106.00 points or 0.59 per cent.