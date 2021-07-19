SET down more than 1% as Asian stocks sapped by global surge of Delta

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Monday would fall to between 1,550 and 1,560 points due to concern that outbreaks of Covid-19’s Delta variant in the US and Europe will hit global economic recovery.
It added that the surge in domestic Covid-19 cases plus volatility in foreign fund flows would pressure the index.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were GUNKUL, GPSC, PTT, BANPU, AOT, RCL, KBANK, KCE, KTC and PTTGC.
Other Asian indices were down, with one exception:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,652.74, down 350.34 points or 1.25 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,539.12, down 0.18 points or 0.0051 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,992.90, up 20.69 points or 0.14 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 27,489.78, down 514.90 points or 1.84 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,244.04, down 32.87 points or 1.00 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,789.25, down 106.00 points or 0.59 per cent.
Published : July 19, 2021
By : The Nation
