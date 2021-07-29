SET being squeezed by rising virus cases, fund outflows, but likely to rebound

Krungsri Securities predicted the index would fall to between 1,520 and 1,530 points despite the US Federal Reserve maintaining its interest rate at 0.25 per cent and continuing with its quantitative easing programme.

It also predicted that the index would be under pressure due to rising domestic Covid-19 cases and the outflow of foreign funds.

“However, the index would rebound from mass buy-ups of stocks which gained positive sentiment, such as export shares and shares whose second-quarter business turnover was expected to improve,” Krungsri Securities said.