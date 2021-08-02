SET up slightly despite expansion of lockdown measures in Thailand

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the index would fluctuate between 1,510 and 1,530 points after lockdown measures were extended to more provinces to curb the spread of Covid-19, impacting the economy and foreign fund flows.
"However, mass buy-ups of shares that have gained positive sentiment would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were CPALL, AMR, PTT, CPF, TOP, AS, RCL, TTA, KBANK and AOT.
Other Asian indices were on the rise:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,781.02, up 497.43 points or 1.82 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,464.29, up 66.93 points or 1.97 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,798.16, up 324.95 points or 2.25 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,235.80, up 274.77 points or 1.06 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,223.04, up 20.72 points or 0.65 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,503.28, up 255.87 points or 1.48 per cent.
Published : August 02, 2021
By : The Nation
