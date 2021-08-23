SET gains almost 2% on hopes of lockdown easing

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the day’s index to move between 1,560 and 1,565 points on hopes that lockdown measures would be eased in response to falling domestic Covid-19 cases and the improving vaccination rate.

However, it predicted the index would be pressured by the US Federal Reserve’s signal that it would taper quantitative easing, investment fund outflows and the ongoing anti-government protests in Thailand.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, BBL, CPALL, SCB, PTT, GUNKUL, AOT, GPSC, KTC and HANA.