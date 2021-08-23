SET gains almost 2% on hopes of lockdown easing

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected the day’s index to move between 1,560 and 1,565 points on hopes that lockdown measures would be eased in response to falling domestic Covid-19 cases and the improving vaccination rate.
However, it predicted the index would be pressured by the US Federal Reserve’s signal that it would taper quantitative easing, investment fund outflows and the ongoing anti-government protests in Thailand.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, BBL, CPALL, SCB, PTT, GUNKUL, AOT, GPSC, KTC and HANA.
Other Asian indices were on the rise:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 27,494.24, up 480.99 points or 1.78 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,477.13, up 49.80 points or 1.45 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,535.88, up 282.34 points or 1.98 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,109.59, up 259.87 points or 1.05 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,090.21, up 29.70 points or 0.97 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 16,741.84, up 399.90 points or 2.45 per cent.
Published : August 23, 2021
By : The Nation
