Thai stocks fall back after 8-day surge

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected Wednesday’s index to rise to between 1,643 and 1,650 points before falling back.

It said the SET gained positive sentiment from the US Federal Reserve signalling it would not rush to raise the interest rate, and the first day of lockdown easing in Thailand amid a falling domestic infection rate.

“However, the index would be under pressure from short term mass sell-offs and signs of overbought stocks,” Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were MAKRO, CPALL, DELTA, PTT, U, KBANK, BBL, GULF, KCE and B.