Monday, September 13, 2021

SET Index falls slightly amid US rate uncertainty

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,633.76 on Monday, down 1.59 points or 0.10 per cent. Transactions totalled THB86.15 billion with an index high of 1,642.63 and a low of 1,627.29.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index on Monday would fluctuate between 1,625 and 1,645 points amid uncertainty over whether the US Federal Reserve's will taper its quantitative easing programme and raise interest rates sooner than expected after the Producer Price Index rose again in August.

However, it forecast that speculation on stocks with specific positive sentiment, plus the decline in domestic Covid-19 infections, would help boost the index.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were DELTA, EA, KBANK, PTT, AOT, U, ADVANC, JMT, GULF and INTUCH.

Other Asian indices were mixed:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 30,447.37, up 65.53 points or 0.22 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,715.37, up 12.26 points or 0.33 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,705.83, down 66.04 points or 0.45 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,813.81, down 392.10 points or 1.50 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,127.86, up 2.10 points or 0.067 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,446.31, down 28.26 points or 0.16 per cent.

Published : September 13, 2021

