SET slides below 1,600 in morning trade

The volume of total transactions was THB4.16 billion with an index high of 1,605.37 and a low of 1,599.12 in opening trade.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value were: KBANK, EE, DELTA, SAWAD, CPALL, PTT, SCC, CPF, KCE and TTA.

The SET Index closed at 1,603.06 on Monday, down 22.59 points or 1.39 per cent. Transactions totalled 85.01 billion baht with an index high of 1,620.72 and a low of 1,601.16.