Thai stocks level off after 2-day fall

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, SCB, TRUE, PTT, BBL, SCC, TIDLOR, DELTA, KTC and PTTEP.

Other Asian indices were down with one exception:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,544.29, down 639.67 points or 2.12 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,536.29, down 65.92 points or 1.83 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,079.02, down 234.80 points or 1.64 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,663.50, up 163.11 points or 0.67 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,060.27, down 37.65 points or 1.22 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 16,855.46, down 325.98 points or 1.90 per cent.