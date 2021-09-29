Thai stocks level off after 2-day fall

The index rebounded slightly after dropping 0.22 per cent on Tuesday and 0.68 per cent on Monday.
In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast Wednesday’s index would fall to between 1,600 and 1,610 points due to uncertainty over rising US inflation and the Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing and raise the interest rate sooner than expected.
The SET Index would also be pressured by conflict in US Congress over the draft budget and debt ceiling hike, as well as changes to trading on the TFEX futures exchange, Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, SCB, TRUE, PTT, BBL, SCC, TIDLOR, DELTA, KTC and PTTEP.
Other Asian indices were down with one exception:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,544.29, down 639.67 points or 2.12 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,536.29, down 65.92 points or 1.83 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,079.02, down 234.80 points or 1.64 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,663.50, up 163.11 points or 0.67 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,060.27, down 37.65 points or 1.22 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 16,855.46, down 325.98 points or 1.90 per cent.
Published : September 29, 2021
