SET down for the second day amid worries over QE tapering

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the day's index would fall to between 1,600 and 1,590 points due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing and raise the interest rate sooner than expected, plus the conflict in US Congress debt ceiling and corporate income tax hike.

However, the rising oil price and mass buy-up of stocks enjoying specific positive sentiment would help boost the index, Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BANPU, GULF, KBANK, SCB, GUNKUL, RCL, PTT, SCGP, BBL and TRUE.

