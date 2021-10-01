Thu, October 14, 2021

business

SET down for the second day amid worries over QE tapering

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,605.17 on Friday, down 0.51 points or 0.03 per cent. Transactions totalled 75.66 billion baht with an index high of 1,609.48 and a low of 1,593.32.

The index fell for the second day running after dropping by 0.70 per cent on Thursday.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the day's index would fall to between 1,600 and 1,590 points due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing and raise the interest rate sooner than expected, plus the conflict in US Congress debt ceiling and corporate income tax hike.

However, the rising oil price and mass buy-up of stocks enjoying specific positive sentiment would help boost the index, Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BANPU, GULF, KBANK, SCB, GUNKUL, RCL, PTT, SCGP, BBL and TRUE.

Related stories:

Other Asian indices were down:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,771.07, down 681.59 points or 2.31 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 3,019.18, down 49.64 points or 1.62 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 16,570.89, down 363.88 points or 2.15 per cent.

China and Hong Kong Indices were closed for National Day.

Published : October 01, 2021

Related News

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Gold price surges amid the US high inflation numbers

Published : Oct 14, 2021

SET expected to rise on country reopening, rising oil price

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.