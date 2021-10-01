SET down for the second day amid worries over QE tapering

The index fell for the second day running after dropping by 0.70 per cent on Thursday.
In the morning session, Krungsri Securities predicted the day's index would fall to between 1,600 and 1,590 points due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing and raise the interest rate sooner than expected, plus the conflict in US Congress debt ceiling and corporate income tax hike.
However, the rising oil price and mass buy-up of stocks enjoying specific positive sentiment would help boost the index, Krungsri Securities said.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BANPU, GULF, KBANK, SCB, GUNKUL, RCL, PTT, SCGP, BBL and TRUE.
Other Asian indices were down:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,771.07, down 681.59 points or 2.31 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 3,019.18, down 49.64 points or 1.62 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 16,570.89, down 363.88 points or 2.15 per cent.
China and Hong Kong Indices were closed for National Day.
Published : October 01, 2021
