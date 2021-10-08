Ministry to launch special measures to manage Thai fruit supplies

Jurin said Thailand had achieved success in the export of fruits in the first eight months this year as it had generated up to 169 billion baht in revenue, up 46 per cent year on year.

He added that the ministry will promote the registration of geographical indication (GI) products in a bid to increase the value of agricultural goods.

"This year, the ministry registered 152 GI products, covering 77 provinces nationwide, with sales up to 40 billion baht," he added.