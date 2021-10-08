Ministry to launch special measures to manage Thai fruit supplies

The minister was speaking at a meeting with agencies related to agriculture and commerce as well as representatives of farmers, exporters and logistics service providers.
The measures will include boosting distribution, promoting local consumption, promoting online and offline sales, matching up businesses, improving farmers' and exporters’ potential and controlling the price of fruit.
"The measures are necessary because the country's fruit supply is expected to increase to 3.5 million tonnes next year, up 8 per cent compared to this year," he said.
Related stories:
Jurin said Thailand had achieved success in the export of fruits in the first eight months this year as it had generated up to 169 billion baht in revenue, up 46 per cent year on year.
He added that the ministry will promote the registration of geographical indication (GI) products in a bid to increase the value of agricultural goods.
"This year, the ministry registered 152 GI products, covering 77 provinces nationwide, with sales up to 40 billion baht," he added.
Published : October 08, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021