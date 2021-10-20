SET rebounds despite IMF gloomy forecast on Thai GDP 

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Wednesday would fluctuate between 1,620 and 1,640 points.

It said the index would indicate negative sentiment from the lack of new factors, including a sales force to adjust the port after the index failed to pass the previous high of 1,660 points and the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) forecast of the drop of Thai GDP in 2021 and 2022.

"However, the crude oil prices that remain at a high level, including the expected recovery of Thai economy from the country’s opening will help support the index to rebound," Krungsri Securities said.